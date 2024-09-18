Body Of Unidentified Woman Found Near Margalla Hills
Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2024 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The body of an unidentified woman was found on Wednesday along the road in the Margalla Hills, about 1.5 kilometers from Monal, the victim was allegedly gunned down by unknown assailants.
The police said, the woman had been shot in the head by unknown outlaws.
The Kohsar Police, led by SHO Shafqat Fayaz, reached the scene and shifted the body to Polyclinic Hospital for further investigation. The police have collected the fingerprint samples of the deceased to determine her identity.
The investigation into the murder is ongoing, with officers working to uncover any leads on the suspect or motive behind the killing.
