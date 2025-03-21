Open Menu

Body Of Unidentified Youth Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 02:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) District Police on Friday recovered the body of an unidentified young man near Layyah road in Tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

According to police,the body was found in the fields at Chak.No559 TDA.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the victim,estimated to be around 25 years old was shot dead.

A case has been registered and police are working to trace the victim’s family based on eyewitness reports and assured that the culprits will be brought to justice soon.

