Body Of Unidentified Youth Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 02:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) District Police on Friday recovered the body of an unidentified young man near Layyah road in Tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.
According to police,the body was found in the fields at Chak.No559 TDA.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the victim,estimated to be around 25 years old was shot dead.
A case has been registered and police are working to trace the victim’s family based on eyewitness reports and assured that the culprits will be brought to justice soon.
Recent Stories
Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament for Juniors 2025
Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
ADIB contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Indian govt under PM Modi launches crackdown on farmers protesting for demands
Infinix AI∞ Unveiled: Entering the Gen Beta Era of AI with NOTE 50 Series
Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO
March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA
Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026
Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in third T20I match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Body of unidentified youth recovered5 minutes ago
-
WHO to support vaccinating 2.8 million children in Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
March 23: A landmark day signifying heroic struggle of Muslims for Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
Over 56,000 saplings to be planted under tree-plantation drive15 minutes ago
-
1,100-bed hospital to be built in Islamabad’s I-11 sector: NA told15 minutes ago
-
WAPDA Chairman calls for global action to combat climate change25 minutes ago