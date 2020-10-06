Body of unknown man found in Mastung

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Levies force found a body of unknown man in area of Mastung on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The Levies force found a body of unknown man in area of Mastung on Tuesday.

According to Levies sources, acting on a tip off, the Levies Force team reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped in an open area of Mastung.

The body was shifted to civil hospital's morgue for identification. Further investigation was underway.