Body of unknown person recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The body of an unidentified person was recovered near police pump, DG khan road on Wednesday.

According to Rescue officials, rescue control room had received a call about presence of a body of an unknown man in a plot behind police pump, DG khan road.

The age of the deceased was about 40-years-old, however the cause of death could not be ascertained yet.

The body was shifted to district headquarters hospital for autopsy.