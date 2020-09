TIMERGARA, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) ::The body of an unknown person has been recovered from River Swat at Mian Barangola Khadigzai area on Sunday.

The body of the deceased handed over to Police Choki Khadigzai Dir Lower.

The police have registered the case and started search of the family of the deceased.