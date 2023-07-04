Body of unknown youth recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Divers of rescuers 1122 recovered the body of unknown youth found floating here on Tuesday.

According to rescue spokesperson, the body of 27-year-old unknown youth was found floating in river Chenab near Randhir Bagrian,tehsil Sambrial.

A passerby spotted the body floating and informed Rescue 1122.

Rescue 1122 pull out the dead body and handed it over to the local police station.