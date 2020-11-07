UrduPoint.com
Body Of Woman Found In Chaman

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 11:09 PM

Body of woman found in Chaman

Levies Force found a body of woman at Rehman Kehol near Chaman area of Qilla Abdullah district on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Levies Force found a body of woman at Rehman Kehol near Chaman area of Qilla Abdullah district on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, acting on a tip off, Levies Force team reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped near Rehman Kehol by unknown men.

The body of woman was shifted to nearby hospital's morgue for identification.

Levies Force registered a case and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

