Body Of Woman Found In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 03:27 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The body of a woman was found from a pond in Sahianwala police limits on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said passersby witnessed a sack floating on the surface of waterin a pond in Sahianwala and informed the police.

The police recovered the body from the sack and shifted it to a mortuary for postmortem.

