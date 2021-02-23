Body Of Woman Found In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 03:27 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The body of a woman was found from a pond in Sahianwala police limits on Tuesday.
A police spokesman said passersby witnessed a sack floating on the surface of waterin a pond in Sahianwala and informed the police.
The police recovered the body from the sack and shifted it to a mortuary for postmortem.