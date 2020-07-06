Body of woman found in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The police on Monday claimed to have recovered a body of a 30-year-old woman from a deserted place.

A police spokesman said passersby witnessed the body near Chak No.246-RB Kukkarwala and informed the police which shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem.

The woman was killed by cutting her throat with a sharp-edged weapon, thespokesman added.