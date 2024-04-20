Body Of Woman Found In Industrial Area
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2024 | 08:09 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) In a tragic incident of violence on Saturday morning, the body of a woman was found in the limits of Industrial area police station in Sector I-9, Islamabad.
According to police, the victim had been shot and thrown from a moving vehicle.
The local police immediately launched an investigation into the tragic incident.
The body was shifted to PIMS hospital for further medico-legal examination. As of the latest updates, her identity remained unknown.
The incident has left the community in a state of shock and has prompted authorities to intensify efforts to unravel the mystery surrounding her death.
