Open Menu

Body Of Woman Found In Industrial Area

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2024 | 08:09 PM

Body of woman found in Industrial Area

In a tragic incident of violence on Saturday morning, the body of a woman was found in the limits of Industrial area police station in Sector I-9, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) In a tragic incident of violence on Saturday morning, the body of a woman was found in the limits of Industrial area police station in Sector I-9, Islamabad.

According to police, the victim had been shot and thrown from a moving vehicle.

The local police immediately launched an investigation into the tragic incident.

The body was shifted to PIMS hospital for further medico-legal examination. As of the latest updates, her identity remained unknown.

The incident has left the community in a state of shock and has prompted authorities to intensify efforts to unravel the mystery surrounding her death.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Vehicle Women From

Recent Stories

DIG takes notice husband, wife murders in Shakirpu ..

DIG takes notice husband, wife murders in Shakirpure

2 minutes ago
 Azma regrets private channel airing baseless news ..

Azma regrets private channel airing baseless news about Punjab CM

2 minutes ago
 Rs. 777.1m fine imposed on 7,457 power pilferers

Rs. 777.1m fine imposed on 7,457 power pilferers

2 minutes ago
 Finance minister briefs financial institutions on ..

Finance minister briefs financial institutions on govt's economic reform initiat ..

4 minutes ago
 Cuthbert earns superb Chelsea slender advantage on ..

Cuthbert earns superb Chelsea slender advantage on Barca

4 minutes ago
 Police kill suspected street criminal in encounter

Police kill suspected street criminal in encounter

4 minutes ago
DCC meeting briefed about performance of all depar ..

DCC meeting briefed about performance of all departments

8 minutes ago
 MoU signed to support digital literacy, women empo ..

MoU signed to support digital literacy, women empowerment in rural areas

5 minutes ago
 Cleanliness operations commence in Gilgit

Cleanliness operations commence in Gilgit

8 minutes ago
 RDA issues notices to illegal housing schemes, Par ..

RDA issues notices to illegal housing schemes, Park View City Phase II, Baku Cit ..

4 minutes ago
 Zahid Khan expresses concern over heavy rainfall d ..

Zahid Khan expresses concern over heavy rainfall damages

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah's Pakistan Social Centre provides relief g ..

Sharjah's Pakistan Social Centre provides relief goods to 500 families

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan