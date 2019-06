(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have recovered a body of an unknown woman from Head Mirala Barrage.

According to Rescue 1122, locals informed that the body of a woman was floating at Head Mirala Barrage.

The Rescue 1122 reached the spot and fished out the body whose identity could not be ascertained.

The police registered a case and started investigations.