Body Of Woman Recovered

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2022 | 04:03 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The body of a woman was recovered from a house in Nishatabad police limits on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said 45-year-old Ishrat Bibi was living in a rented house in Azafi Abadi Chak No 6-JB where neighbours informed the police about the body.

On information, DSP Malik Zafar Iqbal and SHO Nishatabad Sheikh Shoaib Ahmad reached the spot and recovered the body.

The police shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem and furtherinvestigation was underway.

