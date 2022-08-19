- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Body Of Woman Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2022 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :The body of an old woman was recovered from Aaqil Shah canal near here on Friday.
Police said the body was fished out from the canal while identification of the victimcould not be ascertained.
Recent Stories
ECC lifts ban on import of non-essential, luxury items
Court orders Gill's health assessment from PIMS
PCB presents new proposal to franchises to adopt player auction model
Rupee makes some gain against US dollar in interbank
OIC in Solidarity with Algeria over Fire Hazards
UVAS, SPCA & Brook Pakistan jointly arranges consultative meeting on the
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LDA demolishes various structures in city17 seconds ago
-
Malaysia intends to offer training courses in technology, trade18 seconds ago
-
Painting exhibition held29 seconds ago
-
13 arrested, weapons recovered31 seconds ago
-
Court orders to keep Gill in hospital till Monday35 seconds ago
-
12 food outlets fined39 seconds ago
-
Unknown corpse recovered from canal11 minutes ago
-
President approves appointment of 128 lawyers as additional, deputy & assistant Attorneys-General20 minutes ago
-
President lauds humanitarian services of aid workers for society's good20 minutes ago
-
PM terms 'polio-free Pakistan' a national goal20 minutes ago
-
Media literacy, fact-checking necessary for countering fake-news phenomenon20 minutes ago
-
Police chief announces cash reward for cop21 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.