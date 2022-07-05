Body of young boy recovered in Qilla Abdullah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :A body of 18 year old boy was recovered in Maizai area of district Qilla Abdullah, Levis force said on Tuesday.

They said that a mutilated body of a teenage boy whose identity is yet to be ascertained was found at Mohammad Maizai Bagh.

He was shot dead and thrown by the unknown armed men.

Later, the body was moved to the Maizai Ada hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Further probe is underway.