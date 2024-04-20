Body Of Young Cable Worker Found In Islamabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2024 | 08:10 PM
The body of a 30 years-old cable worker was found in the wee hours of Saturday, who reportedly committed suicide in the Awan Town vicinity of Khanna police station Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The body of a 30 years-old cable worker was found in the wee hours of Saturday, who reportedly committed suicide in the Awan Town vicinity of Khanna police station Islamabad.
According to police sources, the victim was Identified as Hamza, the young man worked as a cable technician who was residing in a rented house within the locality.
On Saturday morning, the residents were surprised to find Hamza's body hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence, police said.
The authorities initially reported the incident as suicide, but doubts have emerged regarding the cause of death.
Despite the initial assessment, police sources indicate that the circumstances surrounding Hamza's demise do not align with typical suicide cases.
Consequently, law enforcement officials have launched a thorough investigation to unravel the mysteries surrounding the tragic incident.
The residents of the vicinity have raised their concerns regarding the mysterious death of the youngman.
The police claimed that the hidden facts behind the mysterious incident will be soon unveiled.
