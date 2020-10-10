UrduPoint.com
Body Of Young Man Found

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 07:06 PM

Body of young man found

The body of a young man was found from Abdullah Pur Canal Road in the area of Mansoorabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :The body of a young man was found from Abdullah Pur Canal Road in the area of Mansoorabad police station.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that some passersby witnessed a human body lying alongside Canal Road near Abdullah Pur and informed the area police.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.

The ill-fated man was reportedly an addict and his death occurred due to non availability of drugs. However, real causes of his death will come into light after postmortem report. Further investigation for search of his family is under progress, police spokesman added.

