Body of young man found

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :A young man was found dead, in the limits of Mansoorabad police station.

Police said on Wednesday that some passersby spotted the body at a deserted place near Abdullahpur and informed the police. The police rushed to the spot and sent the body to mortuary for postmortem.

Apparently, the man was an addict who may died due to non-availabilityof drugs.

Investigation was underway.