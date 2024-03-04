Open Menu

Body Of Young Man Found In Dried Rain Stream

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 10:11 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) A dead body of a young man was found in a dried rain stream in Gano Takkar mountain in the limits of Seri police station on Monday.

According to Seri police, the slain person in his early 30s was apparently tortured while one of the injuries on his head, caused by an axe, seemed fatal.

The body of the unknown man was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for the postmortem.

It was later kept in the hospital's mortuary until the police traced his family.

The police said they were trying to find the identity of the person which would be followed by probing the cause and person or persons behind the killing.

