FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The body of a young man was found at a deserted place in People's Colony police station area.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that passersby witnessed a body lying at a deserted place near Social Security Hospital and informed the area police.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem and started search for relatives of the deceased.