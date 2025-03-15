Open Menu

Body Of Young Woman Kidnapped On March 12 Found Floating In River

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2025 | 09:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The dead body of a young woman, who was allegedly kidnapped from her residence in Sehrish Nagar area of Qasimabad on March 12, was found floating in the Indus River in Hussainabad area here on Saturday.

The Hussainabad police informed that the body of an unknown woman was pulled out from the river by the divers of Rescue 1122.

The police added that the body was later identified as 17 years old Tanzeela, daughter of Muhammad Ali Buledi, whose kidnapping FIR was registered at Qasimabad police station on her father's complaint on March 14.

The police shifted the body to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem before handing it over to her family for burial.

According to the FIR, 2 armed men barged into Buledi's residence at around 6 am on March 12, minutes after the family had finished Sehri and offered Namaz.

The complainant stated that the kidnappers forcefully took his daughter away in front of them by grabbing her from hairs.

She was later thrust inside a white-coloured Toyota Corolla car in which the kidnappers escaped.

Buledi said the family did not know the kidnappers, adding that he had no enemies either to suspect.

The father works as a Manager in State Life Insurance Corporation.

