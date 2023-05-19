Body of young woman recovered from water channel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :The body of an unidentified woman stuck in the water stream of Moza Rampur was recovered in the limits of Jitoi police station on Friday.

According to police sources, the deceased seemed to be a middle-aged woman. Police collected evidence on the spot and shifted the body to THQ hospital.

A case has been registered while further investigation was underway.