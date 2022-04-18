Body of youth drowned in River Panjkora found

The body of a youth, who drowned in River Panjkora, the other day, was found by rescue workers and volunteers of Civil Defense in Kandaro area here on Monday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) ::The body of a youth, who drowned in River Panjkora, the other day, was found by rescue workers and volunteers of Civil Defense in Kandaro area here on Monday.

Officials of Rescue 1122 informed media that a youth named Hasnain, S/O Saeed Gull, resident of Koparay, Malakand had drowned in River Panjkora.

The workers of Rescue 1122 and Civil Defense after relentless efforts found the body of the drowned youth in Kandaro area here at the afternoon.

The body was shifted to THQ Timergara from where it was handed over to the heirs after post-mortem.