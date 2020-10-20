Body of youth found

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The body of a youth was found from Daewoo Road in Ghulam Muhammad Abad limits on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The body of a youth was found from Daewoo Road in Ghulam Muhammad Abad limits on Tuesday. A police spokesman said some passersby witnessed the body of a 30-year-old youthlying on Daewoo Road and informed the police.

The police shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem.