Tue 20th October 2020 | 07:01 PM

Body of youth found

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The body of a youth was found from Daewoo Road in Ghulam Muhammad Abad limits on Tuesday. A police spokesman said some passersby witnessed the body of a 30-year-old youthlying on Daewoo Road and informed the police.

The police shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem.

