Body of youth found from pond in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :People found the body of a missing youth from a pond in Khokharaan, Sambrial tehsil, on Friday.

Jethikey-Sambrial based youth, Naseem Ahmed, had been missing for the last one week, the police said and added unidentified accused killed him while investigation had been started.

Meanwhile, three accused shot dead Muzammal Hussain,15, near his house in Khairatpura and the police registered a case.