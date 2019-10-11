UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Body Of Youth Found From Pond In Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 08:24 PM

Body of youth found from pond in Sialkot

People found the body of a missing youth from a pond in Khokharaan, Sambrial tehsil, on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :People found the body of a missing youth from a pond in Khokharaan, Sambrial tehsil, on Friday.

Jethikey-Sambrial based youth, Naseem Ahmed, had been missing for the last one week, the police said and added unidentified accused killed him while investigation had been started.

Meanwhile, three accused shot dead Muzammal Hussain,15, near his house in Khairatpura and the police registered a case.

Related Topics

Dead Police Sambrial From

Recent Stories

Despite spending billion rupees marble city Rislap ..

14 minutes ago

Masdar-led consortium inaugurates largest utility- ..

25 minutes ago

Walking to work cuts diabetes risk :study

56 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry celebr ..

58 seconds ago

EU and UK intensify Brexit talks ahead of key summ ..

1 minute ago

Poverty can lead to premature ageing

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.