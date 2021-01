The body of a youth was found in D-Type Colony police limits on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :The body of a youth was found in D-Type Colony police limits on Saturday.

A police spokesman said passersby witnessed the body on Sammundri Road and informed the police.

The police dispatched the body to a mortuary for postmortem and started investigation.