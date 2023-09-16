Open Menu

Body Of Youth Found In Sutlej River

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Body of youth found in Sutlej river

Body of a youngster who went missing few hours ago was found in Sutlej river on Saturday in limits of Sahoka police station

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :Body of a youngster who went missing few hours ago was found in Sutlej river on Saturday in limits of Sahoka police station.

According to details, a youth named Allah Ditta, resident of Bahawal Nagar went missing after going out from home and heirs started search for him.

Police was also informed about his missing. The body of the youth was recovered from pond of Sutlej river near Chistian road after few hours of missing. According to the initial report, the deceased was drug addicted and he was unbalanced and drowned into the pond.

The police concerned started interrogation by taking the body into custody.

