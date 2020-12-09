Body of youth found in the area of Batala Colony police station

Body of a youth wrapped in a mat was found from a deserted place in the area of Batala Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Body of a youth wrapped in a mat was found from a deserted place in the area of Batala Colony police station.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that some passersby witnessed a suspect item wrapped in a mat and informed the area police.

The police opened the mat and found body of an unidentified youth. The police dispatched corpse to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation.