Body Of Youth Found In The Area Of Batala Colony Police Station

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 08:58 PM

Body of youth found in the area of Batala Colony police station

Body of a youth wrapped in a mat was found from a deserted place in the area of Batala Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Body of a youth wrapped in a mat was found from a deserted place in the area of Batala Colony police station.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that some passersby witnessed a suspect item wrapped in a mat and informed the area police.

The police opened the mat and found body of an unidentified youth. The police dispatched corpse to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

