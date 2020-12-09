Body Of Youth Found In The Area Of Batala Colony Police Station
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 08:58 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Body of a youth wrapped in a mat was found from a deserted place in the area of Batala Colony police station.
Police spokesman said on Wednesday that some passersby witnessed a suspect item wrapped in a mat and informed the area police.
The police opened the mat and found body of an unidentified youth. The police dispatched corpse to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation.