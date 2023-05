SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The Rescue 1122 recovered the body of a youth from a canal near Bombanwala here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson, a passerby informed the Rescue 1122 that the body was floating in the canal.

The Rescue 1122 fished out the body and handed it over to police station concerned.

Later, the youth was identified as Tayyab Ghafoor.