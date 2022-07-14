Body of Youth recovered from Sindh river

The body of a youth who drowned in the Indus River on third day of Eid at the site of 'Ghaffarey wali-T' was fished out by the divers of Rescue 1122 after a three-day search operation

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :The body of a youth who drowned in the Indus River on third day of Eid at the site of 'Ghaffarey wali-T' was fished out by the divers of Rescue 1122 after a three-day search operation.

The body was handed over to the heirs of the deceased. According to details, Sajjad Ahmed (26) son of Noor Muhammad Marwat and Haider (25) had gone for a picnic on the banks of the Indus at 'Ghafarey wali-T', Dera-Darya Khan road where they drowned while bathing in the river.

On the report of the incident, following the instructions of District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Kamal Shah, the medical team of Rescue 1122 Station-11 and the diving team of Station-22 with the help of locals rescued Haider while Sajjad was missing.

Today, the body of Sajjad Marwat was fished out from the river near Nakhlistan Park after a three-day search operation on the instructions of District Emergency Officer Kamal Shah.

The medical team of Rescue 1122 under the supervision of Emergency Officer Fazal Manan and Noman Marwat handed over the body to the heirs.