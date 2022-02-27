UrduPoint.com

Body Packed In Suitcase Found

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Body packed in suitcase found

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :A human body was found in a suitcase, in the limits of Mustafabad police station here on Sunday.

Police said that some passerby spotted a suspected suitcase at Wadana stop, a nearby village and informed the area police.

The police reached the spot and found the body in the suitcase.

The body has been shifted to the DHQ Hospital for postmortem.

Police were investigating.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Sunday

Recent Stories

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first ..

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years

3 hours ago
 PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars ..

PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars to lock horns today

3 hours ago
 Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swi ..

Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swift Retort"

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

6 hours ago
 Character building as important as education: Farr ..

Character building as important as education: Farrukh Habib

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>