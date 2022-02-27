Body packed in suitcase found

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :A human body was found in a suitcase, in the limits of Mustafabad police station here on Sunday.

Police said that some passerby spotted a suspected suitcase at Wadana stop, a nearby village and informed the area police.

The police reached the spot and found the body in the suitcase.

The body has been shifted to the DHQ Hospital for postmortem.

Police were investigating.