(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Police recovered a man's body from Killi Nasiran area of the provincial capital on Monday.

According to police sources, on receiving information, a police party reached the site and took the body into custody.

The body was shifted to civil hospital where it was identified as 52-year-old Deleep.

Further investigation was underway.