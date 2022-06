(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :A floating body of an unidentified woman allegedly drowned in Wali Wah canal was recovered here on Monday.

According to the rescue control room, it had dispatched staff with ambulance to the site, who recovered the body, which is yet to be identified, from water and shifted it to District Headquarters Hospital.

Police have started investigation.