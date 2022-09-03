UrduPoint.com

Body Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2022 | 01:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :A body of youth found in a deserted place, in the area of People's Colony police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that some passersby spotted the corpse of a 30-year-old man lying at a deserted place near Abdullahpur Chowk and informed the emergency department.

The rescue team shifted the body to mortuary.

The police were investigating for the identification of man who was apparently an addictand might be expired due to overdose of drug.

