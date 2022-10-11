Body recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :A body of unknown person was found near Lahore Road, in the limits of Sadr police station.

Rescue-1122 said on Tuesday that local people informed the emergency service about the body aged 42 years lying near Lahore road near a restaurant. Rescuers rushed to thespot and shifted the body to the District Headquarter Hospital.

The identity of body has not yet been established.