Body recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :A body was recovered in the precincts of Lohari Gate Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, the body, believed to be of a middle-aged man, was found near the clock tower by the locals who later informed the police.

Police shifted the body to Nishtar hospital and started a search for the heirs. The body was not identified till the filing of this news report.