Body Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Body recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The police on Thursday recovered the body of a youth from a graveyard.

The Police said Muhammad Adnan , 22, was travelling on his motorcycle when

unidentified outlaws shot dead and threw his body in Bhera graveyard.

The police recovered the body and started investigation.

