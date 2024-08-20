Body recovered

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The body of an elderly woman was recovered from Gopal Canal bridge,

Kahror Pacca, here on Tuesday.

According to the Rescue 1122, on information, a team reached the spot and fished out the

body and handed over to the family.

The deceased was identified as 75-year-old Zaibo Mai of Ameer Pur.