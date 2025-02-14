Body Recovered, 4 Persons Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2025
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) A man on Friday was killed for honour in Tehsil, Jatoi.
The police spokesperson said a police team recovered a tortured dead body from Allah Diwaya ‘s house.
The body had been identified as Muhammad Nawaz, he said, adding the police had arrested four accused and started further prob.
