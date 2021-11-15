Body recovered from agriculture field

Rescue-1122 recovered a body from agriculture field near Mondika bypass, here on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Rescue-1122 recovered a body from agriculture field near Mondika bypass, here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, an police official informed the Rescue team about presence of a body in agriculture field near Mondika bypass.

On information, Rescue-1122 officials rushed the site and shifted the body into DHQ hospital Muzaffargarh.

Later, the deceased was identified as Nadeem son of Ghulam Farid.

Police were investigating the incident.