Body Recovered From Agriculture Field
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 03:27 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Rescue-1122 recovered a body from agriculture field near Mondika bypass, here on Monday.
According to Rescue-1122, an police official informed the Rescue team about presence of a body in agriculture field near Mondika bypass.
On information, Rescue-1122 officials rushed the site and shifted the body into DHQ hospital Muzaffargarh.
Later, the deceased was identified as Nadeem son of Ghulam Farid.
Police were investigating the incident.