UrduPoint.com

Body Recovered From Agriculture Field

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 03:27 PM

Body recovered from agriculture field

Rescue-1122 recovered a body from agriculture field near Mondika bypass, here on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Rescue-1122 recovered a body from agriculture field near Mondika bypass, here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, an police official informed the Rescue team about presence of a body in agriculture field near Mondika bypass.

On information, Rescue-1122 officials rushed the site and shifted the body into DHQ hospital Muzaffargarh.

Later, the deceased was identified as Nadeem son of Ghulam Farid.

Police were investigating the incident.

Related Topics

Police Agriculture Muzaffargarh SITE From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 61 new COVID-19 cases, 89 recoveries ..

UAE announces 61 new COVID-19 cases, 89 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

15 minutes ago
 US journalist detained in Myanmar released: govt s ..

US journalist detained in Myanmar released: govt source

3 minutes ago
 Hong Kong reports 6 new imported COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong reports 6 new imported COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 Another LHC refuses hearing of appeals of Jamshed ..

Another LHC refuses hearing of appeals of Jamshed Cheema, his wife

30 minutes ago
 Kremlin says 'wrong' to entirely blame Lukashenko ..

Kremlin says 'wrong' to entirely blame Lukashenko for migrant crisis

3 minutes ago
 Blinken's Claim Minsk Diverts Attention From Russi ..

Blinken's Claim Minsk Diverts Attention From Russia's Actions in Ukraine Wrong - ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.