Body Recovered From BRB Canal,Pasrur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 04:19 PM
The body of yet to be identified person was recovered from BRB canal near Pasrur here on Tuesday
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) -:The body of yet to be identified person was recovered from BRB canal near Pasrur here on Tuesday.
According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, a passerby spotted a body floating in the BRB canal and informed Rescue 1122.
Rescuers fished out the body and handed it over to local police which started investigation.