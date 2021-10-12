UrduPoint.com

Body Recovered From BRB Canal,Pasrur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 04:19 PM

Body recovered From BRB canal,Pasrur

The body of yet to be identified person was recovered from BRB canal near Pasrur here on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) -:The body of yet to be identified person was recovered from BRB canal near Pasrur here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, a passerby spotted a body floating in the BRB canal and informed Rescue 1122.

Rescuers fished out the body and handed it over to local police which started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Pasrur Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

DEWA will offer prizes to customers during GITEX T ..

DEWA will offer prizes to customers during GITEX Technology Week 2021

20 minutes ago
 Kyrgyz President Appoints Akylbek Japarov as Actin ..

Kyrgyz President Appoints Akylbek Japarov as Acting Cabinet Chairman - Office

45 seconds ago
 Motorways to play important role in KP's developme ..

Motorways to play important role in KP's development: Minister

47 seconds ago
 World Government Summit, EDGE Group to enhance coo ..

World Government Summit, EDGE Group to enhance cooperation

20 minutes ago
 Protest in Muzaffarabad on completion of 800 days ..

Protest in Muzaffarabad on completion of 800 days of India's military siege in I ..

48 seconds ago
 AIOU organizes annual book fair

AIOU organizes annual book fair

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.