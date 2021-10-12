Body recovered From BRB canal,Pasrur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The body of yet to be identified person was recovered from BRB canal near Pasrur here on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) -:The body of yet to be identified person was recovered from BRB canal near Pasrur here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, a passerby spotted a body floating in the BRB canal and informed Rescue 1122.

Rescuers fished out the body and handed it over to local police which started investigation.