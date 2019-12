MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) ::Police recovered a charred body from a burnt car at Gulwala Bypass near adda Basera, here on Sunday.

According to police, the police found a burnt car (RNL-721) and recovered a body from it. The identity of dead has yet to be ascertained.

Karamdad police are investigating.