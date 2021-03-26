Body recovered from canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :A body of,yet to be identified,young girl was recovered Gogera Branch Canal in the area of Saddar Jaranwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that some passersby spotted a body of a 25-year-old girl floating in canal near Chak no.

355-GB and informed the area police.

The police fished out the body and shifted to mortuary for autopsy,while further investigation for her identification and search of family was underway.