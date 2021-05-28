UrduPoint.com
Body Recovered From Canal

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 02:40 PM

Body recovered from canal

A body,yet to be identified man, was found from the canal in Saddar police limits on Friday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :A body,yet to be identified man, was found from the canal in Saddar police limits on Friday.

Police said that some passersby spotted the body of a youth floating in the Nathwali BRB canal at Pul Haveli and informed the police.

On getting information,the team reached the spot,fished out the body and shifted to DHQ Hospital Kasur for postmortem.

Police started investigation.

