Body Recovered From Canal
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 04:51 PM
The body of an unidentified 50-year-old man was found in canal near Mianwali Bangla, here on Saturday
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :The body of an unidentified 50-year-old man was found in canal near Mianwali Bangla, here on Saturday.
According to a spokesperson, a passerby spotted a body floating in canal and informed Rescue 1122. The rescuers fished out the body and handed it over to the local police.