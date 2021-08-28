Body recovered from canal

The body of an unidentified 50-year-old man was found in canal near Mianwali Bangla, here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :The body of an unidentified 50-year-old man was found in canal near Mianwali Bangla, here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson, a passerby spotted a body floating in canal and informed Rescue 1122. The rescuers fished out the body and handed it over to the local police.

Police are making efforts to identify the dead man.