Body recovered from canal

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :An unidentified body with visible marks of torture inflicted by blunt and hard object, was recovered from canal.

According to rescuer, the corpse was found from water channel passing through suburban village 499/EB, shifted to THQ hospital for identification.

Police reached on the spot to carry out safe departure of the body to the health unit. As per initial investigation by police, it's a murder case occurred at the hands of some unknown accused. The identification was yet to be made, said the police, with searching of the heirs started.