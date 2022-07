SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The Rescue 1122 recovered the body of 22-year-old youth from a canal near Bharoky Bridge, Aimenabad Road, on Tuesday.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, Jawad had committed suicide a few days ago afterjumping into the canal. Today, Rescue 1122 fished out the body and handed over to the family.