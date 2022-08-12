- Home
Body Recovered From Canal
Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2022 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The body of a man was recovered from a canal near here on Friday.
Police said the body was fished out from Nurang Canal at Hisaam Bangla whileidentification of the victim could not be ascertained.
