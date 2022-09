KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :A body of middle-aged woman was recovered from canal located Talamba road, Rescue Officials said.

The divers succeeded to fish out the body after reaching out on time over anonymous telephone call, he said.

The body was handed over to police which reported to have started investigation. Heirs of deceased couldn't be traced until filing of this report.