Body recovered from canal

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The body of a woman floating in canal's water was recovered in the limits of Sarwar Shaheed Police Station.

According to Rescue 1122, the unidentified woman seemed to be around 26 to 35 years old. Speaking on the occasion, Sub inspector Mukhtar Hussain said that they were searching for heirs of the deceased but couldn't succeed yet. He appealed to the locals to help in identification of the body.