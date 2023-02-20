- Home
Body Recovered From Canal
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2023 | 05:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The body of an unidentified man in his mid-thirties was recovered from a canal near Daska.
Police said the body was spotted near Cheema canal bridge in the jurisdiction of City Daska police station.
The body was shifted it to a hospital for legal action.
